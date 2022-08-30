PARADISE THEATRE presents THE HANDMAIDEN

“No sense in being a grifter if it’s the same as being a citizen…”

-Henry Gondorff, The Sting

This September join us at the Paradise for a film series dedicated to the hustlers, the swindlers, and imposters among us. The Paradise Presents: Scams on Screen! Eight films featuring a devious and/or delusional slew of con guys and gals getting through life one grift at a time. From September 4th to 19th come and see professional fakers portray professional (and amateur) fakers, and scam a few of your friends to come along with you!

We’re taking a break from the classics to show a masterpiece from the 21st century. From acclaimed South Korean auteur Park Chan-Wook, The Paradise Presents THE HANDMAIDEN!

With help from an orphaned pickpocket (Kim Tae-ri), a Korean con man (Ha Jung-woo) devises an elaborate plot to seduce and bilk a Japanese woman (Kim Min-hee) out of her inheritance.

Sunday September 11th 8:00 PM/7:30 PM Doors