PARADISE THEATRE presents THE HONEYMOON KILLERS

“No sense in being a grifter if it’s the same as being a citizen…”

-Henry Gondorff, The Sting

This September join us at the Paradise for a film series dedicated to the hustlers, the swindlers, and imposters among us. The Paradise Presents: Scams on Screen! Eight films featuring a devious and/or delusional slew of con guys and gals getting through life one grift at a time. From September 4th to 19th come and see professional fakers portray professional (and amateur) fakers, and scam a few of your friends to come along with you!

Why stop at one crook when you can have two? François Truffaut once referred to Leonard Kastle’s THE HONEYMOON KILLER’s as his favourite American film, and you can find out why on September 10th when we present this legendary crime film at the Paradise!

Martha Beck (Shirley Stoler) is sullen, overweight, and lonely. Desperate for affection, she joins Aunt Carrie’s Friendship Club and strikes up a correspondence with Ray Fernandez (Tony Lo Bianco), a charismatic smooth talker who could be the man of her dreams—or a degenerate con artist. Based on a shocking true story and shot in documentary-style black and white by the confident and inspired Leonard Kastle, in what would be his only foray into filmmaking, The Honeymoon Killers is a stark portrayal of the desperate lengths to which a lonely heart will go to find true love.

(Courtesy of Janus Films)

Saturday September 10th 2:00 PM/1:30 Doors