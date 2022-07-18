What is summer in the city without the blistering heat, day trips to the Islands, and the customary weekend nuptial? For centuries weddings have been bringing people together and tearing them apart, so this July at the Paradise you are cordially invited to celebrate with us as we present seven unique on-screen unions. Let us gather together and experience traditions old, new, borrowed, and blue… For our final film in the series- what better way to end then perhaps the finest culmination of John Ford’s storied career. The Paradise Presents- a 70th anniversary screening of THE QUIET MAN.

Sean Thornton has returned from America to reclaim his homestead and escape his past. Sean’s eye is caught by Mary Kate Danaher, a beautiful but poor maiden, and younger sister of ill-tempered “Red” Will Danaher. The riotous relationship that forms between Sean and Mary Kate, punctuated by Will’s pugnacious attempts to keep them apart, form the main plot, with Sean’s past as the dark undercurrent.

(Courtesy of Paramount Pictures)

Saturday July 30th 2:00 PM/1:30 PM Doors. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor West.