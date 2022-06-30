Readers' Choice 2021

Patti Smith: Dream of Life

Jun 30, 2022

Since emerging on the music scene as the “godmother of punk” in the 70s with her unmistakable voice, Patti Smith has never stopped evolving and expanding as an artist. Following her comeback after a 16-year hiatus while she raised a family, filmmaker Steven Sebring followed Smith for over a decade in the making of this extremely candid and unusual portrait. Narrated by Smith herself, Dream of Life is an unconventional biography that offers a window into her philosophies, musings, and personality as well as an examination of her poetry, music, writing and artwork. A true original, Smith’s fierce talent and spirit are on full display here.

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)

Sat, Jul 9th, 2022 @ 03:00 PM
to Wed, Jul 13th, 2022

Screening

Film

