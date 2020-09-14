NOW MagazineAll EventsPUSH: Doc Screening

PUSH: Doc Screening

PUSH: Doc Screening

by
131 131 people viewed this event.

Setting the Context of a Housing Crisis of Global Proportions. Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. Push sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unlivable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it’s a different kind of monster.

Film followed by Q&A facilitated by Yvonne Kelly, Social Planning Council York Region. 7 pm on Zoom.

A link to the film will be sent out 2 days prior to the event as well as a separate Zoom invitation for the discussion that follows the screening.

Additional Details

Location - Virtual event

(75 spots left)
 

Date And Time

2020-10-01@07:00 PM to
@09:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Virtual event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film
 

Registration End Date

2020-10-01

Location Page

Virtual event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.