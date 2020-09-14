PUSH: Doc Screening

Setting the Context of a Housing Crisis of Global Proportions. Housing prices are skyrocketing in cities around the world. Incomes are not. Push sheds light on a new kind of faceless landlord, our increasingly unlivable cities and an escalating crisis that has an effect on us all. This is not gentrification, it’s a different kind of monster.

Film followed by Q&A facilitated by Yvonne Kelly, Social Planning Council York Region. 7 pm on Zoom.

A link to the film will be sent out 2 days prior to the event as well as a separate Zoom invitation for the discussion that follows the screening.