Queer Cinema Club presents: Stranger By The Lake

Queer Cinema Club is more than a film series: it’s a mission to bring Toronto’s LGBTQ folks back together in celebration of some of the best queer cinema ever made.

This month’s edition is the perfect mid-summer mix of sex, swimming and murder: Alain Guiraudie’s 2013 masterpiece Stranger By The Lake. Set at a cruising beach for men not unlike our very own Hanlan’s Point, the film follows Franck (Pierre Deladonchamps) as he falls for Michel (Christophe Paou), a wildy attractive man who may or may not also be a murderer. Franck is well aware of this possibility, but pursues an affair with him anyway.

July 28 at 8 pm. $15-$20. Paradise Theatre, 1006 Bloor W. eventbrite.ca

The event’s gorgeous watercolour poster – which will be available for sale at the screening – was created by multidisciplinary artist Dylan Glynn. Glynn’s short film Thot or Not, which just won the award for best short film at the Inside Out 2SLGBTQ+ Film Festival, will screen before Stranger By The Lake.