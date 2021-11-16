Readers' Choice 2021

Reimagining the First Animals

Nov 16, 2021

16 16 people viewed this event.

Explore the spectacular and immersive worlds featured in the Willner Madge Gallery, Dawn of Life through the lens of the documentary First Animals. From the mountains of Kootenay National Park to the laboratories of ROM, join Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron and others featured in the documentary as they discuss the relevance of bringing the animals of the Burgess Shale to life for a modern audience.

This program will feature a screening of First Animals, conversation with the film’s stars, and exclusive after-hours access to the new gallery. 

Additional Details

Location Address - 100 Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario M5S 2C6

Event Price - $25 plus HST

Date And Time
Tue, Dec 7th, 2021 @ 07:00 PM
to 10:00 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Film

