Reimagining the First Animals

Explore the spectacular and immersive worlds featured in the Willner Madge Gallery, Dawn of Life through the lens of the documentary First Animals. From the mountains of Kootenay National Park to the laboratories of ROM, join Dr. Jean-Bernard Caron and others featured in the documentary as they discuss the relevance of bringing the animals of the Burgess Shale to life for a modern audience.

This program will feature a screening of First Animals, conversation with the film’s stars, and exclusive after-hours access to the new gallery.