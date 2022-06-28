Cat Video Fest – Relaxed Screening

Open to everyone, this screening offers a sensory-friendly environment for those in the neuro-diverse community or for anyone who may benefit from a more informal viewing atmosphere.

July 2 at 4 pm. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. hotdocs.ca

• Throughout the screening, house lights will remain on a low level and the volume will be slightly turned down.

• No trailers will be shown.

• Audience members will be free to move around, leave the theatre, or take a break in a designated “quiet” area.

—

Meow! Celebrate the irresistible cuteness of our feline friends with this special event screening featuring a compilation of the latest and best cat videos. A mix of clips curated from submissions as well as viral hit favourites, this joyous communal experience helps raise money for cats in need through partnerships with local charities, animal welfare organizations and shelters across North America.