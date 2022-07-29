Amid a global pandemic and the lowest salmon run in Canadian history, Returning Home runs a thread between the lingering trauma of residential schools and the looming threat of extinction of the Pacific salmon. Secwépemc filmmaker Sean Stiller follows the founder of Orange Shirt Day, Phyllis Jack Webstad, on a cathartic nationwide educational tour; meanwhile, her family struggles to heal multigenerational wounds at home in Secwépemc territory, where a multi-year federal fishing moratorium threatens the social fabric and way of life of their community. Much like the calculated extermination of the prairie bison that so many Indigenous peoples relied on for survival, we’re witnessing history repeat itself. Sharing teachings of how to begin to heal and live in harmony with our natural world, Returning Home illuminates a path to reconciliation, if settlers can listen and learn.

Screens August 12-18 (see website for times) at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)