Rocky Horror with live Shadow Cast

“Let’s do the Time Warp Again!” The cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Toronto’s own Shadow Cast, Excited Mental State, will be performing their own satirical, comedic version of the film for audiences while adhering to all health and safety protocols. Find your favourite costume and “don’t dream it, be it.” March 25 @ 9:30 pm. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. Tix at hotdocs.ca

Check out the cast socials @RockyHorrorTO on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.