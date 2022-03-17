Readers' Choice 2021

Mar 17, 2022

Rocky Horror with live Shadow Cast

18 18 people viewed this event.

“Let’s do the Time Warp Again!” The cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show is back at the Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Toronto’s own Shadow Cast, Excited Mental State, will be performing their own satirical, comedic version of the film for audiences while adhering to all health and safety protocols. Find your favourite costume and “don’t dream it, be it.” March 25 @ 9:30 pm. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West. Tix at hotdocs.ca

Check out the cast socials @RockyHorrorTO on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M5S 1Y3

Event Price - $15

Date And Time

Fri, Mar 25th, 2022 @ 09:30 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film
 
Event Tags

