RPFF Family Day Event

Our only in-person outdoor screening features a mix of
family friendly films from our main Festival program
and video profiles of Regent Park by the Toronto Ward
Museum, and free art kits from ArtHeart. Drop in at
any time from 5-8 pm. There will be heat lamps and
free hot chocolate to provide a cozy and COVID-safe
viewing experience.
In case of bad weather please go to Ada Slaight Hall in Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas E. https://rpff.ca/2021/program/outdoor-screenings/
Location Address - Regent Park Blvd
Event Price - Free
Location ID - 564036