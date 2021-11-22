Readers' Choice 2021

Nov 22, 2021

RPFF Family Day Event

9 9 people viewed this event.

Our only in-person outdoor screening features a mix of
family friendly films from our main Festival program
and video profiles of Regent Park by the Toronto Ward
Museum, and free art kits from ArtHeart. Drop in at
any time from 5-8 pm. There will be heat lamps and
free hot chocolate to provide a cozy and COVID-safe
viewing experience.

In case of bad weather please go to Ada Slaight Hall in Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas E. https://rpff.ca/2021/program/outdoor-screenings/

Additional Details

Location Address - Regent Park Blvd

Event Price - Free

Location ID - 564036

Date And Time
Sat, Nov 27th, 2021 @ 5:00 PM
to 08:00 PM

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Art

Event Tags

