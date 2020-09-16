NOW MagazineAll EventsRustic Oracle

Rustic Oracle

Rustic Oracle

by
167 167 people viewed this event.

Screening of the story of a missing teenage girl told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister. The film unfolds as young Ivy accompanies her mother Susan on a road trip with hopes of finding her older sister, who suddenly disappeared from their First Nations community. Their journey to find answers is one no family should go through. Their shared fear, pain and hope bring them closer together. Rustic Oracle is more than a story about loss. It is the story of a mother and daughter learning to love and care for each other under painful circumstances. Written and directed by Mohawk filmmaker Sonia Bonspille Boileau, the film stars Carmen Moore, Lake Kahentawaks Delisle, Mckenzie Kahnekaroroks Deer, Margo Kane, Kevin Parent, Alex Rice, Melissa Toussaint, Richard Jutras, and Brittany LeBorgne. Sept 18-24. See website for times.

Additional Details

Location - Cineplex Yonge & Dundas

 

Date And Time

2020-09-18@01:00 PM to
2020-09-24@10:00 PM
 

Location

 

Venue

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film
 

Registration End Date

2020-09-24
 
 

Location Page

Cineplex Yonge & Dundas

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.