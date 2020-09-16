Screening of the story of a missing teenage girl told through the eyes of her seven-year-old sister. The film unfolds as young Ivy accompanies her mother Susan on a road trip with hopes of finding her older sister, who suddenly disappeared from their First Nations community. Their journey to find answers is one no family should go through. Their shared fear, pain and hope bring them closer together. Rustic Oracle is more than a story about loss. It is the story of a mother and daughter learning to love and care for each other under painful circumstances. Written and directed by Mohawk filmmaker Sonia Bonspille Boileau, the film stars Carmen Moore, Lake Kahentawaks Delisle, Mckenzie Kahnekaroroks Deer, Margo Kane, Kevin Parent, Alex Rice, Melissa Toussaint, Richard Jutras, and Brittany LeBorgne. Sept 18-24. See website for times.