S.O.S. Sketch Opera Singers Episode 3

Tapestry Opera's online sketch-comedy show returns with a rip-roaring third episode. See more weird and wonderful sketches, including singing snails,.

Oct 14, 2021

4 4 people viewed this event.

Tapestry Opera’s online sketch-comedy show returns with a rip-roaring third episode. See more weird and wonderful sketches, including singing snails, Handel in the style of Beyoncé, and a stop-motion bank robbery. Oct 21 at 8 pm. Free. https://tapestryopera.com/performances/sketch-opera-singers/

Additional Details

Event Price - Free

Date And Time
Thu, Oct 21st, 2021 @ 08:00 PM
to

Location
Online Event

Event Types
Screening

Event Category
Comedy
 
 

Event Tags

