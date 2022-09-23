Safe Haven film screening

What happens to American war resisters who seek refuge in Canada? Resisters from wars in Vietnam, Iraq, and Afghanistan speak out in this award-winning documentary. Safe Haven sheds light on the realities and myths of Canada as a welcoming country for those who need protection.

Safe Haven is directed by Lisa Molomot, a filmmaker whose work has aired on PBS and has been seen at film festivals all over the U.S., including Sundance, SXSW, New Directors, New Films and DOC NYC. It is produced by Dr. Alison Mountz, professor at Wilfrid Laurier University, and author of The Death of Asylum: Hidden Geographies of the Enforcement Archipelago.

Filmmakers and war resisters featured in the film will be on stage for Q & A after the film’s screening.

Proceeds from Safe Haven’s screening will go directly Romero House, to secure emergency shelter, food, and clothing for refugee claimants and families arriving this winter. We suggest a donation of $14 (or more) per ticket.

Doors open at 6:30 PM. Arrive early and chat with filmmakers, war resisters, and Romero House.

Masks are strongly encouraged.