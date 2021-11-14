3 hours of retro cartoons.

Remember Saturday mornings? Kids today may not realize the significance of the Saturday morning ritual, but once upon a time, we had to wait a whole week to get our cartoon fix, and when we got it, we tended to binge. Well – welcome to the Saturday Morning Cereal Cartoon Party – that special time when kids and kids-at-heart get to relive the exciting Saturday Morning ritual of non-stop retro cartoons, and binge on the multi-colored sugary cereals that used to be a part of every “balanced” breakfast! The cartoon lineup is always a mystery, but expect to see monsters, sci-fi, sleuths, superheroes and all kinds of 2D silliness, both faves and obscurities spanning the ’60s through the ’90s, all punctuated with vintage commercials, PSAs and station IDs for a 3-hour trip down memory lane! So get ready for a sugar rush and an explosion of nostalgia all wrapped up in one candy-coated package. Dairy free options available.

**NEW FOR 2021** Traditionally, the Saturday Morning Cereal Cartoon Party is “All-You-Can-Eat”, but as an adjustment this year because of the ongoing pandemic, attendees will each receive a minimum of 2 mini “single serve” cereal boxes to enjoy (more as quantities allow)