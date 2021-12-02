Shakespeare At The Cinema

A very special one-day-only free IMAX public screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the upcoming feature adaptation by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, on Sunday, December 5th at 4:00 pm. Presented in partnership by Apple Original Films and A24, this global screening event will take place in Canada exclusively in Toronto at the Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond Street West.

Tickets to this free screening will be released on a first-come first-serve basis at the Scotiabank Theatre on the day of the screening.