Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

Shakespeare At The Cinema

Dec 2, 2021

Shakespeare At The Cinema

21 21 people viewed this event.

A very special one-day-only free IMAX public screening of “The Tragedy of Macbeth,” the upcoming feature adaptation by Joel Coen and starring Denzel Washington and Frances McDormand, on Sunday, December 5th at 4:00 pm. Presented in partnership by Apple Original Films and A24, this global screening event will take place in Canada exclusively in Toronto at the Scotiabank Theatre, 259 Richmond Street West.

Tickets to this free screening will be released on a first-come first-serve basis at the Scotiabank Theatre on the day of the screening.

Additional Details

Location Address - 259 Richmond Street West

Event Price - 0$

Date And Time

Sun, Dec 5th, 2021 @ 4:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine