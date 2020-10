Shorts That Are Not Pants Film Festival

Virtual short film festival of 74 films from 24 countries with filmmaker Q&As. Narrative films (43), documentaries (13), and animated films (19). 16 Canadian films, 28 films directed by women, 11 student films. Nov 13-22. Festival pass $25, Â single tickets (priced on a sliding scale, starting at $5). http://www.shortsnotpants.com