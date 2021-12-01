Readers' Choice 2021

Sleepless in Seattle (1993)

Dec 1, 2021

Recent widower, Sam Baldwin, relocates himself and his son, Jonah, to Seattle for a fresh start. Frustrated with Sam’s progress on matters of love, Jonah’s calls in to a local radio show to broadcast his father’s eligibility. Inundated with letters from women across the country, Jonah takes interest in one particular suitor, Annie Reed from Baltimore. Annie’s life presents its own complications. Working steadily as a journalist, engaged to nice-guy Walter, Annie’s feeling that something is missing takes her from the airwaves to the top of the Empire State Building.

DIRECTOR: Nora Ephron

CAST: Meg Ryan, Tom Hanks, Bill Pullman, Rita Wilson, Victor Garber, Rosie O’Donnell, Ross Malinger, Gaby Hoffmann, David Hyde Pierce

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Event Price - $10 plus tax and fees

Location ID - 560842

Mon, Dec 6th, 2021 @ 8:30 PM

Paradise Theatre

Screening

Film

