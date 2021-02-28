Shtiselmania is back, and TJFF and The Montreal Israeli Film Festival present a sneak peak at the long-awaited third season. The beloved Shtisel family returns four years after we last saw them; Akiva (Michael Aloni) is now a father and a thriving artist. Giti Weiss (Neta Riskin) and her husband Lippe (Zohar Strauss) run a successful neighborhood restaurant and are dealing with their grown children. Ruchami (Shira Haas) is learning to adjust to married life and the challenges of becoming a mother. Co-creators Ori Elon and Yehonatan Indursky provide unique insight into the world of an Ultra-orthodox Jewish family in Jerusalem, as they lovingly and gently continue to draw its characters with humour and warmth. Noon. $12 per household. https://tjff.com/shtisel-season-3-the-first-three-episodes/

Live Zoom Q&A on Sunday, March 14 at 1 pm with director Alon Zingman and actor Zohar Strauss (Lippe).