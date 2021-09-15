Stolen People Stolen Lands

Stolen People, Stolen land tells the stories of diaspora, grief, and survival. Featuring films and poems from exclusively Black and Indigenous artists, it presents the similarities of our experiences being colonized and brutalized on our lands. It connects us through our resilience and our determination to survive and take back what has always rightfully belonged to us. Landback means all land back to Indigenous Peoples. Black liberation means all Black people being free. Stolen People, Stolen Land shows us that there is no Black liberation without Indigenous sovereignty, none of us are free until all of us are free.

Sep 17-Oct 8, every Fri from 6-8 pm. Free. Artscape Daniels Spectrum, 585 Dundas. http://www.artscape.ca/event/film-screening-stolen-people-stolen-land-3/