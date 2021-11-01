One of Hot Docs Cinema’s most popular annual screening events finally returns. Dust off your giant suit and get ready to burn down the house with David Byrne, Tina Weymouth, Jerry Harrison and the rest of The Talking Heads as we revisit one of the greatest concert films of all time on our big screen. An exhilarating, ahead-of-its time masterpiece shot over three nights in 1984, Jonathan Demme’s Stop Making Sense captures the infectious energy, daring theatrics and pure euphoria of the Talking Heads performing at the top of their game.

