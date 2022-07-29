Studio 17: The Lost Reggae Tapes

In downtown Kingston, Jamaica, in the early 60s, Vincent and Pat Chin – a Chinese/Jamaican husband-and-wife team – started a tiny used record shop. Little did they know their venture would grow into Studio 17: a groundbreaking recording studio and production company that launched the careers of iconic reggae musicians such as Bob Marley and the Wailers, Lee “Scratch” Perry, Peter Tosh and many more. Decades later, original studio tapes from the golden age of reggae have been unearthed, providing the soundtrack to this soulful music doc produced by London-based music journalist Reshma B. Vincent and Pat’s son and protégé, Clive Chin, recounts poignant stories from the birth of the Jamaican music industry to the 1970s political turmoil that forced the Chin family to flee to New York, as well as the still-unsolved 2011 murder of his son, music label director Joel Chin. This nostalgic treasure trove of music and stories charts the rise of reggae from its humble roots to one of the most popular music genres in the world.

