Summertime Drive-In Screening

Inside OUT presents a drive-in film. Includes a pre-show musical performance by RBCxMusic First Up artist TÖME. Summertime will be preceded by the short film Noor & Layla. 8 pm. $50 per vehicle. https://insideout.ca/events/toronto-drive-in-summertime/

Over the course of a hot summer day in Los Angeles, the lives of young Angelenos intersect through spoken word.

A roller-skating guitarist, a tagger, two wannabe rappers, an exasperated fast-food worker, an arguing couple—they all weave in and out of each other’s stories. Their poems express life, love, heartache, family, home, and fear. By the time they wind up together in a tricked-out mega-limo overlooking the city, we believe in what their crazy, creative togetherness represents: hope.

Inspired by a showcase featuring diverse high school performers, Carlos López Estrada collaborates with these poets, many of whom are LGBTQ, to develop their work into an inspiring narrative and love letter to the youth of Los Angeles.