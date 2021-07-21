Swan Song Drive-In Screening

Inside OUT presents the film starring Udo Kier. Includes a pre-show musical performance by RBCxMusic First Up artist Tafari Anthony. Swan Song will be preceded by the short film I Am Gay. July 24 at 8 pm. $50/vehicle. https://insideout.ca/events/toronto-drive-in-swan-song/

Swan Song follows retired hairdresser and local bar performer icon Pat Pitsenbarger (Udo Kier) who has given up on life from the confines of his small-town Sandusky, Ohio nursing home. But when Pat gets word that a former client’s dying wish was for him to style her final hairdo, he sets out on an epic journey across Sandusky to confront the ghosts of his past – and collect the beauty supplies necessary for the job. Swan Song is a comical and bittersweet journey about rediscovering oneself, and looking gorgeous while doing so.