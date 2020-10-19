Tenet at the Drive-In

Watch your favourite movies at the lakeside Drive-In this fall.

John David Washington is the new Protagonist in Christopher Nolan’s original sci-fi action spectacle “Tenet.”

Armed with only one word—Tenet—and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time.

Not time travel. Inversion.

Oct 23 at 7:30 pm. $10 per person.