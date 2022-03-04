The 400 Blows

With his debut film, François Truffaut made the leap from film critic to director. His effort would become not only one of the most important films of the French New Wave, but of all time. Truffaut’s young cinematic counterpart, Antoine Doinel, embodies the enfent terrible attitude of the era, pointedly rejecting society by way of art.

