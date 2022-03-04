Readers' Choice 2021

The 400 Blows

Mar 4, 2022

The 400 Blows

With his debut film, François Truffaut made the leap from film critic to director. His effort would become not only one of the most important films of the French New Wave, but of all time. Truffaut’s young cinematic counterpart, Antoine Doinel, embodies the enfent terrible attitude of the era, pointedly rejecting society by way of art.

March 5 at 6 pm at Paradise Theatre (1006 Bloor W). $10, tickets at eventbrite.ca

Location Address - 1006 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M6H 1M2

Sat, Mar 5th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Paradise Theatre

Screening

Film

