Who makes the rules in the art world, and who is that art for? In The Art Of Making It, a diverse group of young artists sets out to expose the contemporary art world as a well-oiled elitist machine, closely guarded by the ultra-rich. As they challenge systems and break barriers, they open a fascinating window into a seductive, secretive and unregulated industry. From the producer of the Emmy-nominated The Price Of Everything, which deconstructed the wildly inflated prices of the global art market, this film narrows the focus to a group of black-sheep creators who are agitating for change. Their goal is to make the art world more inclusive and open, a system that prioritizes the well-being of artists rather than wealthy taste-makers — but will doing so risk their chances at making it? This doc is a timely skewering of a million-dollar club that manages to stay optimistic about the possibility of reinvention.

Screening of the 2021 Documentary by Kelcey Edwards. Aug 5-11, see website for times. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.