Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Automat

Apr 4, 2022

The Automat

8 8 people viewed this event.

Before fast food, there was Horn & Hardart—a cafeteria-style restaurant chain where generations of Americans gathered to eat and drink. Bolstered by never-before-seen archival footage, former customers, like Mel Brooks, Elliott Gould, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell, Carl Reiner, and Howard Schultz, as well as former employees, share their experiences and the 100-year history of these iconic eateries. Chock-full of nostalgia, humour and a little melancholy, The Automat also includes a new original song written and performed by Mel Brooks.

Apr 22-27. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - $15 (Members from $10)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Fri, Apr 22nd, 2022 @ 06:30 PM
to Wed, Apr 27th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine