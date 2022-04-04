Before fast food, there was Horn & Hardart—a cafeteria-style restaurant chain where generations of Americans gathered to eat and drink. Bolstered by never-before-seen archival footage, former customers, like Mel Brooks, Elliott Gould, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Colin Powell, Carl Reiner, and Howard Schultz, as well as former employees, share their experiences and the 100-year history of these iconic eateries. Chock-full of nostalgia, humour and a little melancholy, The Automat also includes a new original song written and performed by Mel Brooks.

Apr 22-27. $15. Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor West.