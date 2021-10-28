Ontario Place is pleased to welcome guests back to the Cinesphere with the new IMAX® release: Eternals: The IMAX® Experience. The Cinesphere will give movie goers the opportunity to see this film on the largest possible screen, creating a truly immersive experience – the way it was meant to be seen in all its visual splendor. Nov 5-Dec 2. Tickets from $14.45 -$19.45.

The Cinesphere will be operating at full capacity with concessions available. All operations will be in compliance with local public health guidance and guests will be asked to adhere to these measures to ensure everyone’s safety while enjoying the movie. ​​Parking will be available at a flat rate of $5 with proof of purchase.

Information and ticket sales will be available at http://www.ontarioplace.com