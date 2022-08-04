Readers' Choice 2021

Aug 4, 2022

The Company of Strangers

When designing our Marcel the Shell tribute series, Marcel director Dean Fleischer Camp had only one stipulation: “You HAVE to program The Company of Strangers!” The film dissolves the barrier between fiction and reality to recount the adventures of seven elderly women who find themselves stranded when their bus breaks down in the wilderness. With only their wits, memories and some roasted frogs’ legs to sustain them, this remarkable group of strangers share their life stories and turn a potential crisis into a magical time of humour, spirit and camaraderie. Featuring non-professional actors and unscripted dialogue, it’s not hard to see why this heartwarming tale of friendship and courage was such a major touchstone for Dean and Jenny Slate in the making of Marcel the Shell. “Nobody I know talks about it enough and it f***ing rules,” Dean says.

Want more? Check out The World of Marcel the Shell, a special film series that tours the offbeat inspiration and influences behind the iconic stop-motion character Marcel the Shell. Curated in partnership with director Dean Fleischer-Camp.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - Tickets: $15 | FREE for members! Under 25? Get your FREE Bronze membership

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Sun, Aug 21st, 2022 @ 01:00 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

