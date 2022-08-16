The First Annual Eyesore Cinema 24hr Twitch Telethon!

Mark your calendars for the First Annual Eyesore Cinema Twitch Telethon!

We’re streaming live on Twitch for 24 glorious hours of fun to entertain and delight you!

Your favourite video shop in Toronto needs all the help it can get in this “post” pandemic world, and what better way to celebrate Eyesore Cinema than to stay up for 24 hours and watch classic TV and Movies culled from the many (many) tapes of The W/O/C Archive!

Your lovable hosts, Daniel and Morgan, will be live, and in person, all night long between shows to entertain! There’ll be plenty of special guests along the way, and tons of prizes to win!

Tune in live on Twitch at https://www.twitch.tv/eyesorecinema!

The store will be open throughout the event, so come on down and peruse the many wonderful cinematic offerings Eyesore Cinema has! Maybe perform a trick for our Twitch audience, and get a prize! We’ll have the festivities up on the big screen in our state of the art cinema in the back for you to watch and calm down from all the excitement of the day!

Donations can be made via Pay Pal and E-Transfer to eyesorecinema@gmail.com