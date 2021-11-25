On December 3, The Great Canadian Comedy Film Festival will be taking over The Royal Theatre, with films from around the world for you to enjoy.

23 comedy films will be shown starting at 9 pm and ending at 11 pm. Doors open at 8:30 pm.

Tickets are $15.00

Filmmakers will be awarded prizes from audience votes.

Visit the link below for ticket purchase and follow us at @greatcanadianfilmfestival on Instagram for trailers on all the movies!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-canadian-comedy-film-festival-tickets-169687869987

We also have an online festival platform, for people to view the films from the comfort of home! Checkout our online festival, on Bingewave featuring 65 films in total

https://www.bingewave.com/f/the-great-canadian-comedy-film-festival?fbclid=IwAR3CS_3dsZaVlWYAbv6x714JMUKZfy5G2ziwz4Ar6AZTuukKLa9TzLGPN-k