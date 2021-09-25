Welcome to The Great Canadian Horror Film Festival! The perfect way to start the Halloween season. We have curated films from around the world for you to enjoy. The event will be taking place at the Royal Cinema at 608 College Street.

We will be showing 15 horror films in a 2 hour block. The rating for the entire block is PG-14.

You will be able to purchase tickets at the Royal Theatre’s box office or here for $15 or through our eventbrite link.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-canadian-horror-film-festival-tickets-169678538075

Please keep your ticket so you can vote for your favorite film on our online venue. The link will be printed on your ticket so you can vote. The film with the most votes will receive $300 USD prize.

In order to attend the festival you will need to have proof of vaccination and a form of identification. An alternative is to provide a negative Covid test. You will not be allowed in the theatre without these items