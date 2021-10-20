Welcome to the first year of The Great Canadian Sci Fi Film Festival! We have curated films from around the world for you to enjoy. The event will be taking place at the Royal Theatre located at 608 College St. Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4. Here is their website for more information:

https://theroyal.to/

We will be showing 16 Sci Fi films in a 2 hour block. The rating for the entire block is PG-14. These are the featured films below:

Kalewa by Mitchel Viernes

Steve and Steve by John Titley

Moore’s Void by Brad Bangsboll

A Journey to The Moon by Jack Getschman

Path to the Sky by Sammy Su

Remember Me? by Avi Bagla

El Camino by Fernando Campos and Jaime Jasso

Nice Shoes by Jonathan Lawrence

Science+ by Leela Varghese

Best Friend by Nicholas Olivieri, Shen Yi, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair and David Feliu

Untitled Earth Sim 64 by Jonathan Wilhelmsson

My girl, Skelly by Abraham David

Robert the Robot by Jonathan Irwin

Pets by David Wunderlich

System Error by Matt Vesely

Russian Cyberpunk Farm by Sergey Vasiliev

Sound of Space by Tyler Morgan

Tickets are $15.00 . You will be able to purchase tickets through the link below or at the Royal Theatre’s box office.

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-canadian-sci-fi-film-festival-tickets-169683835921?aff=erelpanelorg

Please keep your ticket so you can vote for your favorite film on our online venue. The link will be printed on your ticket so you can vote. The film with the most votes will receive $300 USD prize.

Doors open at 8:30 PM, screening starts at 9:00 PM. Once purchased tickets will not be refunded.

NO REFUNDS ON TICKET SALES

All sales are final, unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled or the facility is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.

In order to attend the festival you will need to have proof of vaccination and a form of identification. An alternative is to provide a negative Covid test. You will not be allowed in the theatre without these items