Welcome to the first year of The Great Canadian Sci Fi Film Festival! We have curated films from around the world for you to enjoy. The event will be taking place at the Royal Theatre located at 608 College St. Toronto, Ontario M6G 1B4. Here is their website for more information:
We will be showing 16 Sci Fi films in a 2 hour block. The rating for the entire block is PG-14. These are the featured films below:
Kalewa by Mitchel Viernes
Steve and Steve by John Titley
Moore’s Void by Brad Bangsboll
A Journey to The Moon by Jack Getschman
Path to the Sky by Sammy Su
Remember Me? by Avi Bagla
El Camino by Fernando Campos and Jaime Jasso
Nice Shoes by Jonathan Lawrence
Science+ by Leela Varghese
Best Friend by Nicholas Olivieri, Shen Yi, Juliana De Lucca, Varun Nair and David Feliu
Untitled Earth Sim 64 by Jonathan Wilhelmsson
My girl, Skelly by Abraham David
Robert the Robot by Jonathan Irwin
Pets by David Wunderlich
System Error by Matt Vesely
Russian Cyberpunk Farm by Sergey Vasiliev
Sound of Space by Tyler Morgan
Tickets are $15.00 . You will be able to purchase tickets through the link below or at the Royal Theatre’s box office.
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-great-canadian-sci-fi-film-festival-tickets-169683835921?aff=erelpanelorg
Please keep your ticket so you can vote for your favorite film on our online venue. The link will be printed on your ticket so you can vote. The film with the most votes will receive $300 USD prize.
Doors open at 8:30 PM, screening starts at 9:00 PM. Once purchased tickets will not be refunded.
NO REFUNDS ON TICKET SALES
All sales are final, unless the event is cancelled or rescheduled or the facility is closed due to unforeseen circumstances.
In order to attend the festival you will need to have proof of vaccination and a form of identification. An alternative is to provide a negative Covid test. You will not be allowed in the theatre without these items
Location Address - 608 College St, Toronto, ON M6G 1B4
Event Price - $15.00