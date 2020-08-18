The Honest Ed’s Experience

The Toronto Jewish Film Foundation (TJFF) and the Ontario Jewish Archives (OJA) present a screening series celebrating the life and legacy of Jewish impresario Ed Mirvish and his beloved discount store, Honest Ed’s, a landmark for generations of immigrants upon their arrival in Toronto. Using the new, celebrated documentary, There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace by Toronto filmmaker Lulu Wei as its starting off point, this collection of four films and one panel discussion explores the store’s impact on the city, the history of the diverse cultural community that emerged around the Honest Ed’s block, and the future of these residents in the wake of the store’s closing in 2016 and Toronto’s current condo boom.

SERIES HIGHLIGHTS

August 25 to 27: There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace (+ bonus films: Honest Frank and A Day in the Life of Honest Ed’s)

August 27 at 8PM: Zoom Panel Discussion with: with Director Lulu Wei (Director of There’s No Place Like This Place, Anyplace), Itah Sadu (owner of A Different Booklist), Franca Longobardi (Advertising Manager at Honest Ed’s), Ken Greenberg (urban designer and author of Walking Home and Toronto Reborn), Gene Mascardelli (Producer of Honest Ed Mirvish: The World’s Most Unusual Shopkeeper)

August 27 to September 2: Honest Ed Mirvish: The World’s Most Unusual Shopkeeper .