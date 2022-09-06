When the first images from NASA’s Webb Telescope arrived over the summer, they confirmed what scientists had been saying for decades: that this next generation unit, the biggest and most advanced telescope in space, would be a game changer in the field of astrophysics, providing new insights into planetary systems and the origins of life. The timely and gripping new documentary The Hunt for Planet B captures the human drama behind this high-stakes invention, which launched on December 25, 2021. Academy Award-nominated director Nathaniel Kahn (My Architect) interweaves the creation of this massive machine capable of seeing objects nine times fainter than the Hubble Space Telescope—with the story of a pioneering group of women scientists on a quest to find life beyond our solar system. What begins as a real-time scientific adventure and crash course on modern astronomy turns into a deep meditation on environmentalism and our tenuous place in a vast universe. The Hunt for Planet B reminds us that even though we’re on the brink of seeing farther than ever before, we must remember to look back at our own imperiled planet and the delicate balance that still allows life to flourish here.

Exclusive- see a selection of stunning recent images from the James Webb Space Telescope projected on the big screen! Plays right before every screening of The Hunt for Planet B.

