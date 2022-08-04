Celebrate the end of summer—and our summerlong cottagecore series—with this life-affirming tribute to Algonquin Provincial Park, one of Canada’s natural wonders. Filmed over Labour Day Weekend 2021, the busiest weekend in the park’s history, the film explores this stunning landscape through fresh eyes: Zimbabwean-Canadian Gladys and her two children, who are trying backcountry camping for the first time, and Luis and Shaun, two queer immigrants from Toronto, who reveal the ways in which LGBTQ+ people are newly claiming space in the natural world. A celebration of diversity, the power of wilderness experiences and the deep bonds of family and friendship, The Long Weekend is a delightful documentary about the joys of nature and the need to preserve and protect it—and how to make it inclusive for generations to come.

Post-screening Q&A with director Catie Lamer and producer Stuart Henderson.