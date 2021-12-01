The Night of the Hunter (1955)

A preacher with dark intentions lands in West Virginia. His goal is steadfast: to seduce and dispose of vulnerable women. As he sets his sights on his latest windowed conquest, her two children try to warn her of the evil descending on their lives.

The deeply felt, expressionistic cinamatography is nothing short of entrancing. Some of the darkest and most uplifting storytelling in Hollywood history, with a tone perfectly tuned to capture Depression-era Christmas. The film includes the brilliant Robert Mitchum playing against type, as well as a feature role for silent film star Lillian Gish.

DIRECTOR: Charles Laughton

CAST: Robert Mitchum, Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish, Peter Graves, Sally Jane Bruce, James Gleason