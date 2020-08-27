NOW MagazineAll EventsThe Peanut Butter Falcon

The ICFF, presented by IC Savings, is bringing their popular Drive-In movie series to the City of Vaughan and Markham from August 31 to September 4 at the Chateau Le Jardin and Markham Fair Grounds. In partnership with CHIN Radio/TV and the Italian Embassy of Ottawa in Canada, ICFF will feature their ‘Focus on Italy’ program, and the winner of the 2020 Lavazza Drive-In Film Festivals People’s Choice Award.

On Friday, September 4, Lavazza Drive-In Nights Markham will feature a truly heartwarming tale, The Peanut Butter Falcon, the winner of both the SXSW Audience Award and the 2020 Lavazza Drive-In Film Festivals People’s Choice Award. Co-directed by Tyler Nilson and Michael Schwartz, the critically-acclaimed film is a modern-day Mark Twain adventure; the harrowing tale of a young man fighting the odds to achieve his dreams with the help of two unlikely friends.

Markham Fairgrounds

 

2020-09-04 @ 07:00 PM
Markham Fairgrounds
 

Screening
 

Film

Markham Fairgrounds

