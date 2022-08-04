With its delightful mix of swashbuckling, romance and comedy, The Princess Bride is one of the most beloved movies ever made—and a picture-perfect addition to this summer’s cottagecore series at the Hot Docs Cinema. Director Rob Reiner’s wicked parody of the age-old damsel-in-distress story turned Robin Wright and Cary Elwes into stars with their portrayal of star-crossed lovers Buttercup and Westley. They are joined by a powerhouse ensemble cast of unforgettable characters, including the gentle giant Fezzik (André the Giant), the sultry Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) and the coldly villainous six-fingered man (Christopher Guest). Its pastoral settings, vintage bridal attire and gauzy nostalgic vibes have made The Princess Bride a cottagecore touchstone. Relive the big-screen magic of a cult classic.

Pastoral Fantasies: A Cottage Core Series: It’s the aesthetic that took social media by storm: part-Pinterest mood board, part-aspirational lifestyle, Cottagecore swept us off our feet with visions of baking fresh bread, frolicking through fields of wildflowers, and befriending the local woodland fauna. Uncover the roots of the increasingly popular pastoral fantasy in this summer screening series.