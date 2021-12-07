Celebrate the season with a complimentary screening of “The Reality of a Dream: A Nutcracker Documentary” presented by Goh Ballet. The Nutcracker is the brass ring of the ballet world, what young dancers everywhere seek to grasp on their way to the top. In “The Reality of a Dream,” five teen hopefuls prepare to participate in the biggest performance of the year, guided by prima ballerina Chan Hon Goh, their mentor at Canada’s world-renowned Goh Ballet Academy. Featuring interviews with Karen Kain, Artistic Director Emerita of The National Ballet of Canada, Céline Gittens, Principal Dancer of the Birmingham Royal Ballet and many more, this thrilling documentary brings us full circle into the intricate world of ballet to show what it takes to be extraordinary. Short feature available for exclusive complimentary streaming from December 10. Limited time only.