“Let’s do the Time Warp Again!” The cult classic The Rocky Horror Picture Show comes back to the cinema. Toronto’s own Shadow Cast, Excited Mental State, will be performing their own satirical, comedic version of the film for audiences while adhering to all health and safety protocols. Find your favourite costume and “don’t dream it, be it.”

Please note that the following items are prohibited. Bags will be subject to search by security personnel at the entry point: Outside alcohol; Oversized water guns; Toast, rice and other organic projectiles.

More information: rockyhorrorto.com