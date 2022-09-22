Readers' Choice 2021

The Slumber Party Massacre: 40th Anniversary Pyjama Party!

Sep 22, 2022

Pyjama party at the Fox!

Written by feminist scribe Rita Mae Brown as a parody of the slasher genre, director Amy Holden Jones opted to shoot the film as straight horror which makes it a rare self-aware chiller that drills some fresh holes into the genre while also providing the expected good ol’ sex and violence.

The story follows an unlucky girls’ basketball team hosting a slumber party that becomes the target of a homicidal escaped inmate with a rather large drill. Soon the evening turns from the fun of dance parties and junk food binges into a fight for survival.

With its stylized photography, plot points that involve pizza, and endlessly cool homemade synth score, “The Slumber Party Massacre” is a drop-dead masterpiece of subversive trash-horror.

Celebrate the film’s 40th anniversary by wearing your favourite pyjamas to the movies! We’ll have a fun, themed cocktail for sale and a few other surprises in store!

Film generously sponsored by Spiritleaf – Beaches.

Location Address - 2236 Queen E, Toronto, Ontario M43 1G2

Event Price - 8.85 for Members, 11.50 for non-members

Location ID - 560561

Fri, Oct 7th, 2022 @ 09:20 PM

Fox Theatre

Screening

Film

