The Talented Mr. Rosenberg

The con is on! Notorious grifter Albert Rosenberg – dubbed the “Yorkville Swindler” by the media – sets out to set the record straight…or does he? A handsome and fashionable septuagenarian with a taste for life’s finer things, his outward charm masks a jaw-dropping history of heart-breaking betrayal, outrageous lies and elaborate masquerades. As he seemingly offers up insight into his mind and motives, a stream of victims who repeatedly fell for his scams – ex-wives, ex-girlfriends and, shockingly, his own daughters – offer their own takes, pulling back the curtain to expose the wily ways of incorrigible liars and havoc they wreak on the lives of those caught up in their cons.