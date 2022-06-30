The Talented Mr. Rosenberg

- News
- Real Estate
- Life
- Food & Drink
- Culture
- Things to Do
- More
The con is on! Notorious grifter Albert Rosenberg – dubbed the “Yorkville Swindler” by the media – sets out to set the record straight…or does he? A handsome and fashionable septuagenarian with a taste for life’s finer things, his outward charm masks a jaw-dropping history of heart-breaking betrayal, outrageous lies and elaborate masquerades. As he seemingly offers up insight into his mind and motives, a stream of victims who repeatedly fell for his scams – ex-wives, ex-girlfriends and, shockingly, his own daughters – offer their own takes, pulling back the curtain to expose the wily ways of incorrigible liars and havoc they wreak on the lives of those caught up in their cons.
Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2
Event Price - Tickets: $15 (Members from $10)
Location ID - 561714