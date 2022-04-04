Blues giant Buddy Guy is determined to keep on pickin’. Alongside contemporaries Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, Guy parted the musical seas with his virtuosic guitar work, fusing urban and rural sounds with storytelling to hatch the Chicago blues. Ramble through vibrant performances and lively interviews that reveal an entertainer still at the height of his game, determined to pass along the lessons of the blues to a younger generation. As much an homage to the genre and its history as to the musician himself, The Torch extols the idea that songs are seeds of identity worth preserving down to the bone.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 8-14. $15. 506 Bloor West.