Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

The Torch

Apr 4, 2022

The Torch

18 18 people viewed this event.

Blues giant Buddy Guy is determined to keep on pickin’. Alongside contemporaries Howlin’ Wolf and Muddy Waters, Guy parted the musical seas with his virtuosic guitar work, fusing urban and rural sounds with storytelling to hatch the Chicago blues. Ramble through vibrant performances and lively interviews that reveal an entertainer still at the height of his game, determined to pass along the lessons of the blues to a younger generation. As much an homage to the genre and its history as to the musician himself, The Torch extols the idea that songs are seeds of identity worth preserving down to the bone.

Screens at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema. Apr 8-14. $15. 506 Bloor West.

Additional Details

Location Address - 506 Bloor W, Toronto, Ontario M5S 1Y2

Event Price - $15 (Members from $10)

Location ID - 561714

Date And Time

Wed, Apr 6th, 2022 @ 04:00 PM
to Thu, Apr 7th, 2022 @ 01:15 PM

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine