TIFF Cinematheque Presents The Uncanny Vision of Denis Villeneuve

Starting October 15 at TIFF Bell Lightbox

Following a highly anticipated Special Event Festival screening of Dune, TIFF Cinematheque takes a look back on the career of Oscar-nominated French-Canadian filmmaker with The Uncanny Vision of Denis Villeneuve, an in-cinema programme of the filmmaker’s earlier works that runs from Friday, October 15 to Saturday, October 23.

Explore films that have been hand-picked by Villeneuve and inspired him throughout his career including David Lean’s Lawrence of Arabia, Martin Scorsese’s The Last Temptation of Christ, and Henri-Georges Clouzot’s Le Mystère Picasso. Audiences can also look forward to in-theatre screenings of Arrival, Enemy, a digitally restored presentation of the rare August 32nd on Earth.

Tickets are on sale now. Members save 50% on year-round tickets.

Effective September 22, in line with Ontario’s Vaccine Certification Plan, audience members and visitors 12 years of age and over will be required to provide Proof of Vaccination along with government-issued ID in order to enter TIFF Bell Lightbox. In addition, masks are required at all times. Please visit tiff.net/covid-19 for more details.