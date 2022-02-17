The Wonders

Alice Rohrwacher sets this quietly innervating film in the time and place of her childhood, a Tuscan bee farm in the mid 90s.

Nothing will be the same at the end of this summer for Gelsomina and her three younger sisters. She is the designated heir of the strange, secluded kingdom that her father constructed around them to protect his family from “the end of the world.” An extraordinary summer, when the strict rules that hold the family together, are beginning to break: in part due to the arrival of Martin, a German boy on a youth rehabilitation program, and in part the local community’s participation in a TV competition for big prizes “Village Wonders,” presented by the mysterious Milly Catena.