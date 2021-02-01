NOW MagazineAll EventsTIFF Next Wave Film Festival

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival

by
5 5 people viewed this event.

TIFF Next Wave Film Festival is *literally* in your house February 12–15. Thanks to the internet, you can get down at Battle of the Scores and the Opening Night Party, join a chat with Finn Wolfhard, binge on a Movie Marathon guaranteed to be A Trip, catch virtual screenings of brand new films (free for anyone under 25), and connect with film pros for tips and inspiration in the Young Creators Co-Lab — all from anywhere in Canada. https://www.tiff.net/nextwave

Additional Details

Location - Virtual Event

 

Date And Time

2021-02-12 @ 12:00 AM to
2021-02-15 @ 12:00 AM
 

Location

Online Event
 

Event Types

Screening
 

Event Category

Film

Location Page

Virtual Event

Event Tags

Share With Friends

Comments are Closed.