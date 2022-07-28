Readers' Choice 2021

Best Movies on Netflix

TIFF Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy

Jul 28, 2022

TIFF Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy

13 13 people viewed this event.

TIFF is celebrating legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s centenary, featuring a 10-film retrospective by the legendary filmmaker, alongside films by his contemporaries and filmmakers he has influenced. TIFF’s presentation of Satyajit Ray’s works opens with the filmmaker’s personal favourite, Charulata (The Lonely Wife, 1964). Also showcased in the series are films by four Ray contemporaries: Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha (The Golden Thread, 1965); Aparna Sen’s Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002}; Jago Hua Savera (Day Shall Dawn, 1959); and Mani Kaul’s astonishing Siddheshwari (1989).

Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy is curated by independent programmer Meenakshi Shedde and runs from Thursday, August 4th to Saturday, August 27, 2022 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Free screening of Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at 1:30pm.

Additional Details

Location Address - 350 King W, Toronto, Ontario

Event Price - $14 | Free for Under-25 members | Free for members

Location ID - 560576

Date And Time

Thu, Aug 4th, 2022 @ 06:00 PM
to Sat, Aug 27th, 2022

Event Types

Screening

Event Category

Film

Share With Friends

NOW Magazine