TIFF Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy

TIFF is celebrating legendary Indian filmmaker Satyajit Ray’s centenary, featuring a 10-film retrospective by the legendary filmmaker, alongside films by his contemporaries and filmmakers he has influenced. TIFF’s presentation of Satyajit Ray’s works opens with the filmmaker’s personal favourite, Charulata (The Lonely Wife, 1964). Also showcased in the series are films by four Ray contemporaries: Ritwik Ghatak’s Subarnarekha (The Golden Thread, 1965); Aparna Sen’s Mr. and Mrs. Iyer (2002}; Jago Hua Savera (Day Shall Dawn, 1959); and Mani Kaul’s astonishing Siddheshwari (1989).

Satyajit Ray: His Contemporaries and Legacy is curated by independent programmer Meenakshi Shedde and runs from Thursday, August 4th to Saturday, August 27, 2022 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

Free screening of Mr. and Mrs. Iyer, Saturday, Aug 6, 2022 at 1:30pm.