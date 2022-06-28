TIFF Summer Of Seoul Series + Opening Night Celebration

All summer long, TIFF is celebrating the works of New Korean Cinema with spotlights on Park Chan-wook, Lee Chang-dong, Bong Joon-ho, and more. On July 8, join TIFF for an opening night celebration with a special screening of the classic 2002 K-drama series Winter Sonata and introductions by Summer of Seoul series co-curator and TIFF Director of Festival Programming and Cinematheque Robyn Citizen and by ETALK and THE SOCIAL’s Lainey Lui. Included with your ticket, experience live entertainment from Juno-nominated artist Korea Town Acid, artwork by muralist Jieun Kim, and famous Korean fare from Chungchun Rice Dog.

7pm | Korea Town Acid Performance (TIFF Atrium)

8pm – 10:30pm | Screening of Winter Sonata: Episodes 1 & 2 (Cinema 2)

Summer of Seoul, curated by Robyn Citizen and Hanbin Kim, runs from Friday, July 8th to Sunday, August 28, 2022 at TIFF Bell Lightbox.

General Admission – $14

Free for Under-25 members

Free for members

For tickets and more information please visit: tiff.net/summerofseoul